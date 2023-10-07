Pope Clears Way To Bless Sodomy: Francis Caves & Is Open To Approving Gay Marriages

Stew Peters Show





Oct 5, 2023





Is the Pope going soft on gay marriage? Recent headlines surrounding the Pope state he has weakened the Vatican's ban of blessing gay marriages, causing a lot of turmoil not only in the church but for church leaders around the world fighting each day to represent strongly against such sin. In a world where open sin and blasphemy are being treated as the upmost good, representatives of Christ and the virtues presented in Scripture are hard pressed to share, protect and uphold the truth. 5 Conservative cardinals asked for clarity on the pontiff's stance on the issue that continues to divide the Catholic faith, the Pope responding with the motion to bless same-sex marriages. Michael Hichborn is the founder and president of the Lepanto Institute has spent spent seven and a half years as American Life League’s Director of the Defend the Faith project.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Stew Peters has carefully crafted his own line of supplements, PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Studies show that ESS60 in Olive oil has led to a 90% EXTENSION in life. Go To https://myvitalc.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

The world’s first and only personalized nootropics https://nootopia.com/Stewpeters

Control your blood sugar with Blood Sugar Breakthrough: https://bioptimizers.com/sp

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3n8kw0-pope-clears-way-to-bless-sodomy-francis-caves-and-is-open-to-approving-gay-.html