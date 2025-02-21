BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clay Clark corrupt literature part 2 evidence and solutions
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
2 months ago

Clip on Rumble - Bitchute - Brighteon - Odysee

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr: Unless you come up with a plan to show us how you're going to start publishing real science and rather than what paid for science, phony science. Clay Clark: Dr Judy, why did you feel led to post that video clip?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: That's a tough one for 15, now 16 years since 2009, when we submitted to DARPA and everybody else, by way of Genyous Omnitrüra and all that work from EpiGenX Pharmaceutical those 40 years since 1975 Frank Ruscetti and me, we filed those Ricos with Michael R Hugo. We filed 42 USC, 1986.

We filed. That's the best civil rights law. We have all the evidence. It's not us and them. We don't want these crimes against humanity. We want the people who they injured to be healed. And as I said a minute ago, we've had all the technology all along. We can do this. We have done it, and that's what I posted also on that website. You'll see my entire resume of 40 years, along with the work of Frank Ruscetti, everything we've ever done, my curriculum vitae, and we're giving it all back to you. I've held that stuff that hid freezers while fires hit all around...


02/12/2025 - ThriveTimeShow with Clay Clark

https://rumble.com/v6k1zs1-dr.-judy-mikovits-these-systems-might-escape-control.-.html


Part 1: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/robert-kennedy-jr-holding-medical-journals-accountable


They reviewed my science paper and made sure it went away!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/they-reviewed-my-science-paper-and-made-sure-it-went-away?blogcategory=2009+paper


Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com/


2009 Science Paper: https://tinyurl.com/2009JournalOfSciencePaper


My résumé: https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy#a3143fe8-6336-4ab1-9761-8ee337249975

Keywords
healthnewstruthcurehhsevidencesolutionsjudy mikovitsrobert kennedy jrclay clark
