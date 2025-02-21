Clay Clark corrupt literature part 2 evidence and solutions

Clip on Rumble - Bitchute - Brighteon - Odysee

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr: Unless you come up with a plan to show us how you're going to start publishing real science and rather than what paid for science, phony science. Clay Clark: Dr Judy, why did you feel led to post that video clip?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: That's a tough one for 15, now 16 years since 2009, when we submitted to DARPA and everybody else, by way of Genyous Omnitrüra and all that work from EpiGenX Pharmaceutical those 40 years since 1975 Frank Ruscetti and me, we filed those Ricos with Michael R Hugo. We filed 42 USC, 1986.

We filed. That's the best civil rights law. We have all the evidence. It's not us and them. We don't want these crimes against humanity. We want the people who they injured to be healed. And as I said a minute ago, we've had all the technology all along. We can do this. We have done it, and that's what I posted also on that website. You'll see my entire resume of 40 years, along with the work of Frank Ruscetti, everything we've ever done, my curriculum vitae, and we're giving it all back to you. I've held that stuff that hid freezers while fires hit all around...





