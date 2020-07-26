Pandemic Reflection

Break down of the word magic that has brainwashed the masses into ignorantly obeying a corrupt government. What we are experiencing right now is a new level of social engineering experiments being constructed by the worlds elites. This is mind control and your mind is being fooled by this psychological and spiritual warfare. They brainwashed us with spelling and word magic, divided us on the color of our skin, lied to us about mental and physical health, caged us in our homes and continued their 5g network and allowed corporations and many toxic businesses to remain open, they increased the social gap of the wealthy and poor.



Why didn’t you wear a mask last year when ~1.5 million people died of tuberculosis? Where was your compassion then? Why didn’t they shutdown hospitals then a create a pandemic? Why were people still allowed access to their dying loved ones on their death beds?



Why... because you watch tell lie vision and you are being mind controlled because you have no idea how powerful your thoughts and easily you can manipulated when you are misinformed, malnourished, filled with chemicals, being blasted with emf and you still believe in controlled opposition belief systems that the classes have always used since the day they have been created to govern aka control you.



How are you going to sit here and say we are in a pandemic when they have been caught falsifying death certificates, doctors coming out showing the letters of government to lie. How can you beLIEve there are more cases when 81% of results are false positives. What about the staged Hospital overruns? They laid off medical workers, closed down hospitals, forced everyone to go one hospital, had the fake news broadcast there and create an illusion. Let’s not forget all of the fema camp sites that went up and were never used.



All I’m saying and what I’ve been saying is that our country has been taken over, We are no longer a republic and haven’t been for decades. This country was bought and sold to the private banking cartels back when the titanic happened. The people who rule over us are ruthless just like any gang or mob stereotype. The only way to change is through unity.