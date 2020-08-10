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3 trillion reasons not to do 5G safety tests
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36 views • August 10, 2020
By the end of 2020 a staggering 2.7 trillion USD has been invested in 5G.
NOT A SINGLE DOLLAR INVESTED IN SAFETY TESTS!!!
Article in TechRepublic regarding the investments made in developing and rolling out of 5G:
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/why-a-5g-rollout-requires-2-7t-investment-by-2020/
NOT A SINGLE DOLLAR INVESTED IN SAFETY TESTS!!!
Article in TechRepublic regarding the investments made in developing and rolling out of 5G:
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/why-a-5g-rollout-requires-2-7t-investment-by-2020/
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