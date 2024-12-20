Damage to the "Toronto" Business complex in Kiev.

This building is less than 1km (about half a mile) away from the Luch headquarters.

According to Ukrainian sources, the damage was superficial, mostly destroyed windows and building facades. A hotel on site was evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

This level of damage is not indicative of a direct hit. It is unclear if this was caused by the shrapnel and blast from a successful intercept, an off-target or failed air defense interceptor or simply the blast wave from the attack on the Luch headquarters.

Whatever the case may be, there is no footage of Luch HQ from the official channels.