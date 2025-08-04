BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Jesus Heals Peter's Mother-In-Law"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
10 views • 1 day ago

My new video tells the Gospel story of Jesus performing another miracle, as He healed the Apostle Peter's mother-in-law from a very high fever.  Jesus went to the mother-in-law when she was stricken in Peter's home in Capernaum.  He either touches her hand or hold's her hand and commands the fever to leave her, which happens.  The woman is totally well, and gets up and prepares and serves food for Jesus and the other visitors who were hungry.  It is a perfect example of how we should act to show our gratefulness to God for blessing us, by serving and helping other people. 

Keywords
capernaumjesus heals peters mother in lawshe had a high fevershe was very grateful to jesus
