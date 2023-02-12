LOOK..!! THERE'S A NEW "GRAND CANYON" - TURKEY’S LANDSCAPE AFTER THE HAARPQUAKE

This was obviously not a "natural disaster"... anything but. This is what they can do to anyone that they don't like or approve of. I wonder when they will turn this on the United States ? If they make California fall off into the ocean, I am going to be very conflicted about how I feel about it.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.