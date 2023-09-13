Create New Account
JOE PAGS | Fighting the Woke Push -- with Ilan Srulovicz
Fighting the Woke Push -- with Ilan Srulovicz

Reaching the breaking point when Gillette says all men are toxic...  How the toxic masculinity narrative weakens our society. 


Ilan Srulovicz is a filmmaker/actor and CEO of Egard Watches. He is for traditional gender roles and is fighting against the woke ideology. Great chat!

Egardwatches.com

source:

https://rumble.com/v3h8utm-fighting-the-woke-push-with-ilan-srulovicz.html



toxic masculinityjoe pagsilan sruloviczfighting wokism

