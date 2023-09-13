JOE PAGS | Fighting the Woke Push -- with Ilan Srulovicz

Fighting the Woke Push -- with Ilan Srulovicz
Reaching the breaking point when Gillette says all men are toxic... How the toxic masculinity narrative weakens our society.
Ilan Srulovicz is a filmmaker/actor and CEO of Egard Watches. He is for traditional gender roles and is fighting against the woke ideology. Great chat!
Egardwatches.com
source:
https://rumble.com/v3h8utm-fighting-the-woke-push-with-ilan-srulovicz.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.