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Your Health GMO, BEF, and planet based vaccines
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22 views • May 31, 2022
Todays diet in modern times, most food that we consume is to nourish the body. This is it true we are what we eat?
If that’s the case it is best we reconsider what we eat or at least check out what we consume firstly, you may be shocked by what you may find?!
This Episode we will discuss and reveal the many differences in organic vegetable which you should be eating to these GMO products you Ingest Which is not good for you digestion?
Now the FDA has found another loophole of GMO products now called Bio Engineered foods (BEF). How are they getting away with such diabolical methods of ways for you to eat these unhealthy alternatives.
Also in this program we will introduce the newest form of science “ planet based medicines” the alternative to MRNA vaccine.
Are you ready, healthy, and wised to what’s hidden in plan sight?!
Let’s find out with vessel 1 & vessel 2
Welcome to Hips News.
If that’s the case it is best we reconsider what we eat or at least check out what we consume firstly, you may be shocked by what you may find?!
This Episode we will discuss and reveal the many differences in organic vegetable which you should be eating to these GMO products you Ingest Which is not good for you digestion?
Now the FDA has found another loophole of GMO products now called Bio Engineered foods (BEF). How are they getting away with such diabolical methods of ways for you to eat these unhealthy alternatives.
Also in this program we will introduce the newest form of science “ planet based medicines” the alternative to MRNA vaccine.
Are you ready, healthy, and wised to what’s hidden in plan sight?!
Let’s find out with vessel 1 & vessel 2
Welcome to Hips News.
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