When The Smoke Clears, What Was YOUR Roll in This?

John O'Looney on March 21, 2024, Phone call to School - "I Don't Give You Consent To Vax My Son" #complicit #funeraldirector #informedconsent

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

