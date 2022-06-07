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LHISA ~ Silver Surfer Theme
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4 views • June 07, 2022
I’m not sure what the official lyrics are to the Silver Surfer theme, it’s not out there like that, so your guess is as good as mine, and people actually like this opera cartoon music, but I decided to put together my own rendition of it using latin & english for the song, generally based off a phrase used solely to describe this Noble Nomad Super Hero who is The Sentinel of the Spaceways; 'where soars the Silver Surfer, there must he soar alone'. And I have ideas for an entire song too, but this is it for now. So I present to you The Silver Surfer Lyric Challenge, and also check out below my direct link to the epic story featuring The Silver Surfer.
Here's My Rendition
Ahh. Argentium. Ahh. Adsurgere. Quo Se Vagatur, Se Solus Volat Vagor.
Ahh. Argentium. Wherever he soars, there must he soar alone. Silver Surfer.
THE LINK TO MY TRACK:
https://www.reverbnation.com/lhisa/song/32965113-lhisa-silver-surfer-theme-marvel?source=artistMusic
LINK TO MY EPIC STORY ~ 'Avenatti's Marvel Universe, DC' featuring The Silver Surfer
https://ferrelux.com/2021/10/17/marvel-dc/
Here's My Rendition
Ahh. Argentium. Ahh. Adsurgere. Quo Se Vagatur, Se Solus Volat Vagor.
Ahh. Argentium. Wherever he soars, there must he soar alone. Silver Surfer.
THE LINK TO MY TRACK:
https://www.reverbnation.com/lhisa/song/32965113-lhisa-silver-surfer-theme-marvel?source=artistMusic
LINK TO MY EPIC STORY ~ 'Avenatti's Marvel Universe, DC' featuring The Silver Surfer
https://ferrelux.com/2021/10/17/marvel-dc/
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