Autopsies Confirm: The Fingerprints of the Vaccine Are Everywhere in the Body

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"We now know [that] in people who have had autopsies after being vaccinated [or] shortly after being vaccinated... we can see the fingerprint of the vaccine everywhere in the body. It's in the brain; it's in the heart. It's in the bone marrow; it's in the reproductive organs and the lymph nodes... We've never had a vaccine that goes into the human brain... We've never had a vaccine go into the human heart. And so just these observations alone are very disconcerting."
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9hDNdob7aI