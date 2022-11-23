Brazil's Example To America - Mass Protests with Millions - Shows How To Not Comply

Reaction to the World Economic Forum Lula stealing the election. Lula ordering banks to freeze funds of the protesters bank account, plus, now Lula cronies are now telling protesters that their children will be taken away from them for protesting. NEVER EVER COMPLY
