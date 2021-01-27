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Freedom Day - U.S. Capitol - The Ultimate Monument
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520 views • January 27, 2021
- Disclosure Library (Reloaded) YouTube Channel is Terminated last night!
(This Second Channel was active only 5 weeks)
All Credits: Cue the Marines
7.78K subscribers
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA3Gfb9lsA4
Do you miss him yet?
Do the American People APPRECIATE it's GREATNESS enough?
Do you think this man simply gave up on what he cherishes deeply?
Let's See What Happens...
- Disclosure Library Reloaded (DLR News) is Terminated last night!
(This Second Channel was active only 5 weeks)
All Credits: Cue the Marines
7.78K subscribers
Like Share and Subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA3Gfb9lsA4
Do you miss him yet?
Do the American People APPRECIATE it's GREATNESS enough?
Do you think this man simply gave up on what he cherishes deeply?
Let's See What Happens...
- Disclosure Library Reloaded (DLR News) is Terminated last night!
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