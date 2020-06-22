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Judge Joe Brown destroys the “racist" Trump falsehoods which mainstream media perpetuates!
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35 views • June 22, 2020
https://twitter.com/RepVernonJones/status/1273382429907132421?s=20
***NOTE: THIS HAD TO BE RECORDED VIA CELL PHONE BECAUSE TWITTER EMBEDDED CODE INTO THE VIDEO THAT WOULD NOT ALLOW AUDIO TO BE RECORDED!!! BIG TECH CENSORSHIP MUST END!!!
https://www.newswars.com/watch-judge-joe-brown-destroys-racist-trump-narrative/
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***NOTE: THIS HAD TO BE RECORDED VIA CELL PHONE BECAUSE TWITTER EMBEDDED CODE INTO THE VIDEO THAT WOULD NOT ALLOW AUDIO TO BE RECORDED!!! BIG TECH CENSORSHIP MUST END!!!
https://www.newswars.com/watch-judge-joe-brown-destroys-racist-trump-narrative/
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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