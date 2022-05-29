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Pfizer’s "Secret" Report on the COVID Vaccine: Beyond Manslaughter
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516 views • May 29, 2022
Pfizer’s "Secret" Report on the COVID Vaccine: Beyond Manslaughter
"The following video interview with Prof. Michel Chossudovsky pertains to the Confidential Pfizer Report released as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) procedure.
The report is a bombshell. The vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020. By the end of February 2021, 'Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and over 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders' …
"The following video interview with Prof. Michel Chossudovsky pertains to the Confidential Pfizer Report released as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) procedure.
The report is a bombshell. The vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020. By the end of February 2021, 'Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and over 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders' …
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