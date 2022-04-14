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The HighWire with Del Bigtree (04/14/22) RISKING IT ALL- Thousands Turn Out For Defeat The Mandates; Speaker/Emcee Reflects on Rally; Brutal Lockdowns in China; US Confused Over Covid Policy
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201 views • April 16, 2022
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (04/14/22)
RISKING IT ALL-
Thousands Turn Out For Defeat The Mandates; Speaker/Emcee Reflects on Rally; Brutal Lockdowns in China; US Confused Over Covid Policy; The Pandemic of Human Trafficking; Del’s Message for Humanity
Guests: Kevin Jenkins, Lara Logan
RISKING IT ALL-
Thousands Turn Out For Defeat The Mandates; Speaker/Emcee Reflects on Rally; Brutal Lockdowns in China; US Confused Over Covid Policy; The Pandemic of Human Trafficking; Del’s Message for Humanity
Guests: Kevin Jenkins, Lara Logan
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