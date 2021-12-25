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COVID HYSTERIA AND A CLIMATE OF FEAR IS HAVING A DEVASTATING IMPACT ON THE HUMAN MIND.
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201 views • December 25, 2021
Dr Mark McDonald has a practice in Los Angeles and a frequent media guest. He is board-certified in both child & adolescent and adult psychiatry, with extensive additional training in adult psychoanalysis.
Mark specialises in the evaluation and treatment of young people with mental illness and over the past decade of post-graduate training, has supervised and taught medical students, residents, and fellows in multiple disciplines of medicine, psychiatry, and therapy.
Ongoing hysteria and a climate of fear promoted by Government and mainstream media have had a devastating impact on many of us, which may be difficult to reverse, even in the medium term.
Tania de Jong AM is a trail-blazing Australian soprano, global speaker, award-winning social entrepreneur, creative innovation catalyst and a spiritual journey woman. Tania is one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs and innovators developing 6 businesses and 3 charities over the past 3 decades. Tania was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia and named one of the 100 Women of Influence and the 100 Australian Most Influential Entrepreneurs.
In this world of Government manufactured crises, there’s a very real crisis in mental health. The crisis escalated during Covid19. One of Tania’s charities, Mind Medicine Australia is involved in treating mental illness. Tanya also works with marginalised individuals and communities to build supportive networks through the acclaimed With One Voice choir social inclusion programs.
Asia Pacific Today. December 24, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
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Mark specialises in the evaluation and treatment of young people with mental illness and over the past decade of post-graduate training, has supervised and taught medical students, residents, and fellows in multiple disciplines of medicine, psychiatry, and therapy.
Ongoing hysteria and a climate of fear promoted by Government and mainstream media have had a devastating impact on many of us, which may be difficult to reverse, even in the medium term.
Tania de Jong AM is a trail-blazing Australian soprano, global speaker, award-winning social entrepreneur, creative innovation catalyst and a spiritual journey woman. Tania is one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs and innovators developing 6 businesses and 3 charities over the past 3 decades. Tania was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia and named one of the 100 Women of Influence and the 100 Australian Most Influential Entrepreneurs.
In this world of Government manufactured crises, there’s a very real crisis in mental health. The crisis escalated during Covid19. One of Tania’s charities, Mind Medicine Australia is involved in treating mental illness. Tanya also works with marginalised individuals and communities to build supportive networks through the acclaimed With One Voice choir social inclusion programs.
Asia Pacific Today. December 24, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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