Mordecai/ As it is : awaken

In my first video I discuss the ancient Hebraic language and also it’s structure both in word and in use. I relate this to today, to the period of time in which we now live and how vital it is that we understand what we read in Gods word in the way He had it written. Something that is not commonly known today at all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.