Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mordecai/ As it is : awaken
68 views
channel image
Mordecai: as it is
Published a day ago |

In my first video I discuss the ancient Hebraic language and also it’s structure both in word and in use. I relate this to today, to the period of time in which we now live and how vital it is that we understand what we read in Gods word in the way He had it written. Something that is not commonly known today at all.

Keywords
bibleholy spiritfaithscripturelast daysend days

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket