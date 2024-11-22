Drone Wars UPDATE - Russia - Ukraine - Military

This is my 3rd Drone background Update Podcast on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Special Military operation and the remote technology advancements they are fielding for war.



I give some background and more.

The battlefields are changing forever, drone wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. Essential update to get wise to thus monumental change no one is talking about.





"In 2024, the ‘Lastochka’ (‘Swallow’) attack drone, the updated ‘Rusak’ first-person view (FPV) drone, and the ‘Zhuravl’ (‘Crane’) UAV carrier, which transports kamikaze drones, will be sent to the Ukraine conflict combat zone for testing. Discussing the developments in an interview with RT, the founder of the Stratim design bureau, which produced the weapons, said the new UAVs will effectively strike the enemy’s infantry and equipment. The Stratim team is also developing anti-interference navigation and improving its ‘Pozemka’ communication module, he added. "





