BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Drone Wars UPDATE - Russia - Ukraine - Military
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
36 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 5 months ago

This is my 3rd Drone background Update Podcast on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Special Military operation and the remote technology advancements they are fielding for war.


I give some background and more.

The battlefields are changing forever, drone wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. Essential update to get wise to thus monumental change no one is talking about.


"In 2024, the ‘Lastochka’ (‘Swallow’) attack drone, the updated ‘Rusak’ first-person view (FPV) drone, and the ‘Zhuravl’ (‘Crane’) UAV carrier, which transports kamikaze drones, will be sent to the Ukraine conflict combat zone for testing. Discussing the developments in an interview with RT, the founder of the Stratim design bureau, which produced the weapons, said the new UAVs will effectively strike the enemy’s infantry and equipment. The Stratim team is also developing anti-interference navigation and improving its ‘Pozemka’ communication module, he added. "


Drone footage:


https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/drone-warfare-watch-russias-vostok-group-show-unrivaled-fpv-capabilities-1116431825.html


‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones


https://www.rt.com/russia/589889-uav-russian-drone-developer/


Drones Inc

https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/591190-russia-drones-inventors-frontline/


Keywords
militaryrussiaaichinadronewardronesputinfuturecombatukrainetechnokillingkillskynetrobotsoldierscyborgzonetechologywarefare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy