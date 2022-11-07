Propaganda 'News' Used in Schools to Manipulate Children

Government schools all across America have partnered with an organization that is pumping extreme and dangerous left-wing propaganda masquerading as "news" into classrooms and the minds of children, warns advocate and expert Marsha Metzger with Protect Child Health in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. The organization, known as "Newsela," dumbs down "news" articles from hateful anti-American propaganda services such as CNN and then provides them to impressionable children in over 9 out of 10 government schools. And yetThe overwhelming majority of American adults—parents and taxpayers—say in polls that they do not trust the propaganda services being foisted on students. Marsha says this fake news programming, much of it highly racialized, integrates with SEL.





