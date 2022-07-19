Roseanne Barr | CERN's July 5th Big Bang + EXPOSING Yuval Noah Harari + Special Guests Karen Kingston, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Laura Bartlett, Epoch Times, Jackson Lahmeyer, etc

WATCH the SYMMETRY - CERN dance-opera film (official trailer)

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cllqr1nmdYk

Download Karen Kingston’s Slide / Notes Today At:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Kingston

Karen Kingston - THE DARPA PANDEMIC ASSASSINATION PROGRAM - Can we cover this?!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHEQhurBPPVJ/

Part 1 - Roseanne Barr

Part 2 - SGT - www.SGTReport.com - www.ThePhaser.com

Part 3 - Pastor Karen Kingston - https://www.givesendgo.com/Kingston

Part 4 - Rashid Buttar - www.AskDRButtar.com/Ask

Part 5 - Epoch Times and Jackson Lahmeyer - Learn More About Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer:

https://www.sheridan.church/

Support the ReAwaken America Tour Today by Subscribing to the www.EpochTimes.com Today Using Promocode “Clay”

Part 6 - Laura Bartlett - Learn More Today: www.DefenseBoxes.com

Learn More About How Hong Kong Has Become a Police State:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/hong-kong-was-once-my-home-today-its-a-police-state_4570702.html

"No no, don't applaud now, wait till the end because the performance pressure is much too severe if you do that. And my thought is you're probably not going to applaud at the end but what I'm gonna hear is the slamming shut of your sphincters out of fear. That's good, I've been successful." - Dr. James Giordano (Department of Neurology at Georgetown University)

Video 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHEQhurBPPVJ/

0:00 – 0:52 - Create pandemic by infecting key community members

7:50 –9:26 – Aerosolized neuroweapon nanoparticles

Video 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s

1:50 – 2:15 – You will encounter some form of neurocognitive science that has been weaponized not only in your military career, but in your personal and professional lives

13:38 – 14:35 – We own all of your biometric and genetic data. I can retrieve it in a second. We know what makes you tik, what makes you tok, what makes you you, makes you strong, make you vulnerable

18:58 – 19:26 – War means contending with others, militating their thoughts to make them more amenable to what we do, or engaging them to fight.

22:25 – 22:30 – By changing your biodata I can change you that is you. I can do that in very subtle and insidious ways. I can change the data that will change the way you are regarded and treated. !!!!!!!!!!