Pentagon Biolaboratories Investigative Documentary



Ukraine Biolabs :



Documents reveal some of the projects funded by the Pentagon's Biolabs related to Russia.



"The US Air Force has been specifically collecting Russian RNA & synovial tissue samples, raising fear in Moscow of a covert US ethnic bioweapons program."



Remember when Robert Kadlec, Physician/ Former officer in the US AIR FORCE & Assistant Secretary of Health & Human services, LIED about Biolabs when questioned about them by Dilyana Gaytandzhieva???



Putin spoke out about the United States Funded Biolabs :

"Do you know that biological material is collected all over the country from different ethnic groups & people living in different geographical locations of Russia? For what?

They do it purposefully & professionally."



Pentagon studying the Russian anthrax strain at the Luger Biolab as well as the Russian Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus strain.



Ukraine Biolabs : Dilyana Gaytandzhieva & Edward Snowden uncovered Ukraine Biolabs were funded by Snowden's Former Employer - Booz Allen Hamilton - Defense Contractor which Obama's former DNI James Clapper was Executive Board member of. Didn't James Clapper, head of the NSA also admit to spying on President Trump? Looks like he / they were doing A LOT more than that...



Dilyana Gaytandzhieva's 2018 Ukraine Biolabs Research :

FULL DOCUMENTARY

