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Pentagon Biolaboratories Investigative Documentary
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Puretrauma357
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92 views • July 16, 2023

Pentagon Biolaboratories Investigative Documentary

Ukraine Biolabs :

Documents reveal some of the  projects funded by the Pentagon's Biolabs related to Russia.

"The US Air Force has been specifically collecting Russian RNA & synovial tissue samples, raising fear in Moscow of a covert US ethnic bioweapons program."

Remember when Robert Kadlec, Physician/ Former officer in the US AIR FORCE & Assistant Secretary of Health & Human services, LIED about Biolabs when questioned about them by Dilyana Gaytandzhieva???

Putin spoke out about the United States Funded Biolabs :
"Do you know that biological material is collected all over the country from different ethnic groups & people living in different geographical locations of Russia? For what?
They do it purposefully & professionally."

Pentagon studying the Russian anthrax strain at the Luger Biolab as well as the Russian Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus strain.

Ukraine Biolabs : Dilyana Gaytandzhieva & Edward Snowden uncovered Ukraine Biolabs were funded by Snowden's Former Employer - Booz Allen Hamilton - Defense Contractor which Obama's former DNI James Clapper was Executive Board member of. Didn't James Clapper, head of the NSA also admit to spying on President Trump? Looks like he / they were doing A LOT more than that...

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva's 2018 Ukraine Biolabs Research :
FULL DOCUMENTARY
👇👇👇
youtu.be/_8hQi2Zv1L0
☝️☝️☝️

https://twitter.com/vDarknessFalls8/status/1680275982404448262?t=STOPMUqDU35hZXGJH-W2aQ&s=19

Keywords
pentagondocumentaryinvestigativebiolaboratories
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