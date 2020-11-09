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NEWSMAX interviews Ret Lieutenant General Michael Flynn on the state of the 2020 Election - 11-7-20
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191 views • November 09, 2020
Ret Lieutenant General Michael Flynn is interviewed by News Max and gives his first interview on the current state of the election fall-out. He states that this election is about preserving our Constitutional rights, economic prosperity and national security.
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