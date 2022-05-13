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Nazi Symbolism is shown on Live Television and the News Anchor Panics!
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56 views • May 13, 2022
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Credits:
WATCH THIS POTENT RED PILL GET DROPPED ON LIVE TELEVISION.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/426iFT6bEY8A/
Lindsey Graham Is Heard Praising Joe Biden as The 'Best Person' to Lead the Country in New Audio
https://rumble.com/v14bvpb-lindsey-graham-is-heard-praising-joe-biden-as-the-best-person-to-lead-the-c.html
Dr. Breggin: Biden Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty To WHO
https://rumble.com/v14ad1k-dr.-breggin-biden-handing-over-u.s.-sovereignty-to-who.html
Rep. Mike Waltz: "It’s Easier to Get a Crack Pipe than it is to Find Baby Formula”
https://rumble.com/v14hjwg-rep.-mike-waltz-its-easier-to-get-a-crack-pipe-than-it-is-to-find-baby-form.html
Man in Blue Dress Hugs Biden Stepping off of Air Force One
https://rumble.com/v14e57i-man-in-blue-dress-hugs-biden-stepping-off-of-air-force-one.html
Disney Actress and Husband Convicted of Child Sex Charges
https://www.westernjournal.com/disney-actress-husband-convicted-child-sex-charges/
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
WATCH THIS POTENT RED PILL GET DROPPED ON LIVE TELEVISION.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/426iFT6bEY8A/
Lindsey Graham Is Heard Praising Joe Biden as The 'Best Person' to Lead the Country in New Audio
https://rumble.com/v14bvpb-lindsey-graham-is-heard-praising-joe-biden-as-the-best-person-to-lead-the-c.html
Dr. Breggin: Biden Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty To WHO
https://rumble.com/v14ad1k-dr.-breggin-biden-handing-over-u.s.-sovereignty-to-who.html
Rep. Mike Waltz: "It’s Easier to Get a Crack Pipe than it is to Find Baby Formula”
https://rumble.com/v14hjwg-rep.-mike-waltz-its-easier-to-get-a-crack-pipe-than-it-is-to-find-baby-form.html
Man in Blue Dress Hugs Biden Stepping off of Air Force One
https://rumble.com/v14e57i-man-in-blue-dress-hugs-biden-stepping-off-of-air-force-one.html
Disney Actress and Husband Convicted of Child Sex Charges
https://www.westernjournal.com/disney-actress-husband-convicted-child-sex-charges/
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