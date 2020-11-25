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67) 5G Satellites and NATO Putting the World at Risk
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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509 views • November 25, 2020
5G Satellites and NATO Putting the World at Risk | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 19/12/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q959yBRRFdI

Credit: Age of Truth (full interview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFykhsGlI3w) - This bit is from 38.10'' to 44.39''
Also on: https://www.brighteon.com/50c4f0a3-2471-4c9a-a856-48a4c3a8e90e

As SpaceX increases the pace of its 5G satellite launch programme, with 60 satellites set to go up every 2-3 weeks from December 2019 (https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2019/12/11/elon-musk-spacex-unveil-latest-starlink-plans-creating-an-astronomical-emergency/), former UN staff member Claire Edwards discusses with Lucas Alexander of Age of Truth two crucial space issues from the perspective of the UN: space debris and weaponization. in 2019, NATO declared space a domain of warfare (https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/official_texts_171584.htm para. 6) and Presidents Trump and Macron both established space forces, contrary to international apace law, which designates outer space "the heritage of all mankind" and declares that it is "not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means" (Outer Space Treaty of 1967; http://www.unoosa.org/oosa/en/ourwork/spacelaw/treaties/introouterspacetreaty.html).

Not only are the 5G satellites endangering the ionosphere and the planet, they are also having a highly detrimental effect on astronomy and weather forecasting, putting lives at risk. Given the existing congestion and problem of space debris in the Earth orbits, as well as the existing use of nuclear power sources by certain satellites, and now the designation of space as a domain of warfare, SpaceX's rash decision to put 42,000 satellites in space is endangering the entire planet. There must be a public outcry to stop this totally illegal endangerment of all life on Earth.
Keywords
healthemfchildrenschool5gfrequencyspacechemtrailaiwirelessmicrowaveswi-fidnaharmfulexposurenatosatellitesmobile phonebeingsresonanceantennamastsnon-ionizingpulsed emf
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