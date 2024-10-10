BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are you SH*TTING us Joe? Or are you just SH*TTING?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
10 views • 6 months ago

Good Ol' JoBoo wants you to know how ridiculous you are for having the notion that this weather may be being manipulated by people who say they manipulate weather... Says the man who knowingly mandated shots for our US troops after finding out they cause myo and peri-carditis, according to the FOIA request and also requested that corporations act faciously and carry out his bidding of mandating shots for their employees. This man wants you to know how ridiculous you sound when you consider that something sinister may be afoot. But I agree when he says, it's ridiculous to think the "Gov" is doing it. The "gov" as outlined in our constitution, doesn't exist anymore the moment so, technically, he's right... I wonder how many illegals were effected by that hurricane? Id venture to say, "Zero", btw. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

floridanorth carolinausahurricanesweathersurviveprepare
