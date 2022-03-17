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The Russian Defense Ministry has released images of the Kiev region, where the Russian army has begun to ensure the safe passage of military columns and the movement of residents on the streets.
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31 views • March 17, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry has released images of the Kiev region, where the Russian army has begun to ensure the safe passage of military columns and the movement of residents on the streets.
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