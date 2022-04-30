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Russia is Not at War with NATO, but the West thinks Otherwise – Lavrov - RT 043022
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60 views • April 30, 2022
Moscow does not view NATO as a direct enemy in the Ukraine conflict, but the West persists with its aggressive rhetoric against Russia, Foreign Minister Lavrov said.
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Follow us on Facebook:
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Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
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