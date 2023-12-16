Create New Account
LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND DECODED (PARTIALLY) #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

IF YOU RECALL RIGHT BEFORE THE "PANDEMIC" OBAMA VIA NETFLIX WARNED US OF THE PANDEMIC, WELL SAD TO SAY IT BUT THIS IS YOUR LAST WARNING. THEY ARE DOING THIS.

https://rumble.com/v40zj8q-apocalypse-obama-leave-the-world-behind-2023-film-decoded.html

LAST CALL GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANKS! TURN THE WORTHLESS PAPER AND NUMBERS INTO A HAND IN YOUR HAND ELEMENT YOU CAN BARTER WITH. www.Richielikesgold.com


Shared from and subscribe to:

RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/

Keywords
vaccinespreppingbiblesalvationcommunismpropagandasurvival5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationrepentencequarantineslockdownscurfewsthe great resetscriptural truthsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires

