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5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting The Grow Network
The Grow Network
The Grow Network
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Hey Hey Hey! Marjory here. I was selected by Authority Magazine to share 5 lifestyle tweaks that will help support people's journey towards better wellbeing. It was great discussing basically what I wish I knew before becoming CEO of The Grow Network. Read more here ➥ https://medium.com/authority-magazine/women-in-wellness-marjory-wildcraft-of-the-grow-network-on-the-five-lifestyle-tweaks-that-will-5480931c2809



This has literally been the most challenging pursuit of my life. But I have to complete my mission. It's so important to me that we stop the destruction of the earth via homegrown food.



And since I know my purpose, I'm so happy to help share the 5 things that help me live my best life:



1. Make decisions when you're energized

2. Prepare to change

3. You have to cultivate your role

4. Make time for what matters

5. The most crucial skill you can have is a good team



Want real nutrition to take on all that life throws at you? Business, Adventures, and Sex are powered by key ingredients that you can enjoy from herbs. Check out our Strong and Sexy Infusions here ➥ https://store.thegrownetwork.com/products/strong-and-sexy-infusions?_pos=1&;_sid=feb30079a&_ss=r



FOLLOW The Grow Network ➥

INSTAGRAM: @the_grow_network

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/

TWITTER: @thegrownetwork



JOIN The Grow Network ➥

ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/

COMMUNITY: https://community.thegrownetwork.com/

NEWSLETTER: https://thegrownetwork.com/signup/



SUPPORT The Grow Network ➥

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork



Marjory Wildcraft is the founder of The Grow Network, which is a community of people focused on modern self-sufficient living. She has been featured by National Geographic as an expert in off-grid living, she hosted the Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and she is listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. Marjory was the focus of an article that won Reuter’s Food Sustainability Media Award, and she recently authored The Grow System: The Essential Guide to Modern Self-Sufficient Living—From Growing Food to Making Medicine, available here ➥ https://marjorywildcraft.com/
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