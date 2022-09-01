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01/09/22 G-OORB (ABD NETWORKS LLP) GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 26472
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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53 views • September 01, 2022

UPLOAD INTEL DROP FROM A TI.

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

2/9/22 G-RCHY (ROBIN JOHN DUCKETT) GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 26490

1/9/22 AIR AMBLANCE OVER HEAD TWICE GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA 76, 26477

http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my
case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a
dark helicopter. 

⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

A SMALL SAMPLE OF LOW FLY BREACHING (PASSING DIRECTLY OVERHEAD) GANG STALKERS REPORTED TO THE CAA. MANY SHOWN HAVE BUZZED ME 1000's OF TIMES UNSAFE FLYING.

M-ODKZ, G-DRTL,G-TUCK, G-JEFA, G-CGNG, G-ZEBY, G-AWUJ, G-KEVI, N111SC, ZM311, HB WZP, ZM311, G-MOOD, D-FIBE,G-LFSJ, G-MACI, G-TEDI, PH LAW, G-ONTV, G-OMHC,G-CCPV, G-ETJA, G-BEZV, N3544M, N999F, G-BYXL, G-PDGX, G-BHJO, G-CHRM, G-BKEV, G-SENS,420V, G-EMHE, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-MYJD, G-JTPC, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-GNMM, US NAVY 610 HSC 11, G-GFCA, G-EDYO, G-PCOP, G-GAMA, D-GFAS, G-BYXD, A6 ENV, G-BOXC, G-GDFB, G- JZHA, G-TSGJ, G-POPA, G-JLIN, G-BNOM, G-JECR, G-BOXC, G-VIPA, D-HOAE, G-PDGT, G-YEOM, G-ATRM, G-BOFR, EI RJW, G-BEZV, G-EMED, G-NHAC, G-NTWK, G-LXUS, G-BNOM, G-CDGV, G-DRTC, G-AZNO, G-CBAR, G-BBNZ, G-BOPA, ZM333, ZM405,G-MRTP, G-CDDF, G-NGCC, G-NLEE, G-OGGY, G-BGGM, G-CHER, G-TCDF, G-AXTA, G-MACR, G-CFDO, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-IANZ, G-MYJG, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, F-HBXB, G-EZNM, G-POLB, G-CFLD, G-G-G-CCV, G-MRSS, COAST OO MMM, G-EZFZ, G-CIOO, G-EZGA, G-FRRN, G-ODEE, G-ZDEA, G-CJJA, G-CIPL, G-BMFD, EI EMJ, N25OMD, G-VOAR, G-GHKX, G-KNCG, G-FDZZ, G-BSJX, D-EIVQ, EI RJH, G-JZHF, G-BPRI, G-KOVU, G-AVRK, G-BFTC, N150ZZ, N986JT, G-ECOP, G-JZHG, OE LOJ, G-ECOK, G-GBAS, G-JAVO, G-PVSS, G-G-G-GDFD, G-BXSG, G-CBOP, G-G-G-G-GDFZ,G-TCDL, G-BSHP, G-CCNP, G-MOSJ, G-DXTR,G-RJXJ, EI RJR, PH BXG, G-HUBB, G-OCCH, G-BMKT, G-OPFR, EI RJX, G-MRSS, G-BIVF, EI EMJ, G-MIND, G-BUUL, G-RVRT, G-DWCE, G-VFAS, G-CPOP, G-BBSA, G-BOJZ,G-ONUN, G-BNOH, G-BXCY, G-XXIV, WZ447, G-ZXCL, G-TZED, G-ECGC, G-TUCK, G-CETU, G-BHHE, G-DAAZ, N25OMO, G-BXLY, G-BBNJ, G-ZIPA, G-ASMJ, G-JZHX, G-EUUC, G-EIEB, G-PRPH,EI RJT, G-ATMC, G-EMEH, G-HLSA, G-BYFR, G-WIZR, G-HALS, G-CKCL, G-CHAG, G-EYDO, G-BCTK, G-ZDEA, G-JRER, G-CFGJ, G-BGTF, G-ZDEA, G-BTMR, G-CGOS, DE LOJ, EI RJY, G-EJRS, G-IFIT, G-PTTD, G-RICO, G-BHXK, G-BDUY, G-BRDO, G-AYAW, G-OBMS, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, G-BNOF, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG,M-SHRM, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-PCMC, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-BSFX,G-CGNG, 2 BOYS, D-ERMK, G-FDZY, G-CCWM, G-TAWL, G-MCGS, G-GOWF, G-EELS, G-EWZZ, G-AVGA, G-PTTA, G-BAXY, G-IASB, G-IASA, G-AZBE, G-WBVS, G-TCDL, G-RATV, G-PTTC, G-ARAW, D-ABQM, G-CEXO, G-LUKA, G-JECX, G-RWEW, G-STAN, G-DMPP, G-BIXH, G-HOPE, G-BOFZ, G-SUZN, G-AYGP, G-PTTB, G-WAVA, G-EJRS, G-NELS, G-LANG, G-BRJV, G-BDFZ, G-BUIF, G-LWLW, G-RVNG, G-BMUZ, G-NALA, G-BRLO, G-EZFS, G-OFFO, G-BJVT, G-EGRV, G-NEAU, G-CPAS, G-TVHB, G-POLX, G-POLB, G-AYEF, G-EWZZ, G-AWOT, G-POLA, G-ECGC, G-BTAW, NH2JA, G-NHAC, G-CDMV, D-ACNM, G-EVEZ, G-BTFP, F-GBVN, G-PECK, G-FBRN, G-KRES, G-BKWY, N58JA, G-ADMT, G-MFLM, N177SA, G-AZFA, G-ILFF, PH ILM, N177SA, ZZ176, G-BWLL, G-ZINC, LN 318, G-BSYG, G-BKAZ,.............. AND MANY MORE NOT ONE REPLY FROM THE CAA.

The People Retain Authority over their Government.

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.

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