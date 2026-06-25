LOUISIANA PASTOR TONY SPELL BEATS UP A MAN WHO THREATENED TO RAPE AND KILL HIS WIFE AND GRANDKIDS❗

Louisiana pastor beats up a man who allegedly threatened to r*pe and kill his wife and grandchildren.





Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church says he was working on a church bus when the neighbor's son started shouting at him.





Spell said that it is his job as the natural protector to protect his church and family.





"He said, 'Tony, I'm gonna r*pe your wife, I'm gonna r*pe all of your grandchildren,' and he said, 'The next time you go out of town, I'm gonna kill them, and what the F are you going to do about it?" Spell said.





The neighbors, the Sherwin family, claim Spell is not telling the truth, but during a press conference, Spell was backed by members of his church who say they've made multiple complaints about the Sherwin family to police.





Spell's attorney says the Sherwin family has "a large, industrial-scale camera that could see from across the street all the way into the pulpit."





Spell was hit with multiple misdemeanor summonses in 2020 during the COVID lockdowns when he refused to close his church.





"The Central City police are friends with these folks across the street. When Pastor Spell was being surveilled 24/7, it was with the help of the man across the street," Spell's lawyer said.





The pastor was reportedly arrested and booked for second-degree battery.





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2069893607323320781





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Clear self-defense. Phone guy throws the first punch while pastor has open hand





https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/fighting_words