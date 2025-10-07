BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IDF killed its own civilians: Israeli media exposes truth about Oct 7 - two years today, Israel started their 'Hannibal Directive', killing their own people to blame Hamas
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • 1 day ago

IDF killed its own civilians: Israeli media exposes truth about Oct 7

Israeli media reveals how the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) bombarded their own homes to eliminate both Hamas fighters and hostages. 

Desperate, 🇮🇱 commanders ordered strikes even on civilians.

Evidence:

□ Haaretz Report: Field commanders made the "difficult decision" to shell houses with "their occupants inside, killing terrorists and hostages" alike to regain control.

□ Tank Shelling: An i24 reporter in Kibbutz Be'eri noted small homes were destroyed by tank fire, with shrapnel damage consistent with heavy weapons—not Hamas small arms.

□ Hostage Testimony: Yasmin Porat, a Nova survivor, stated Israeli forces "eliminated everyone, including the hostages" in a heavy crossfire

□ Apache Helicopters: An Apache pilot admitted in an interview with Mako that they fired rockets at cars, many of which had hostages inside

□ Friendly Fire: Survivors describe being shot at by Israeli forces who mistook them for militants

Also More Here about this:  Feb 2025-Former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has acknowledged ordering the army to use the Hannibal Directive  to kill Israeli civilians and soldiers during the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023.

During an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on 7 February, Gallant admitted to ordering the controversial protocol that involves killing captives along with their captors. https://thecradle.co/articles-id/28788

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy