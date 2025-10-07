IDF killed its own civilians: Israeli media exposes truth about Oct 7 - two years today, Israel started their 'Hannibal Directive', killing their own people to blame Hamas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF killed its own civilians: Israeli media exposes truth about Oct 7
Israeli media reveals how the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) bombarded their own homes to eliminate both Hamas fighters and hostages.
Desperate, 🇮🇱 commanders ordered strikes even on civilians.
Evidence:
□ Haaretz Report: Field commanders made the "difficult decision" to shell houses with "their occupants inside, killing terrorists and hostages" alike to regain control.
□ Tank Shelling: An i24 reporter in Kibbutz Be'eri noted small homes were destroyed by tank fire, with shrapnel damage consistent with heavy weapons—not Hamas small arms.
□ Hostage Testimony: Yasmin Porat, a Nova survivor, stated Israeli forces "eliminated everyone, including the hostages" in a heavy crossfire
□ Apache Helicopters: An Apache pilot admitted in an interview with Mako that they fired rockets at cars, many of which had hostages inside
□ Friendly Fire: Survivors describe being shot at by Israeli forces who mistook them for militants
Also More Here about this: Feb 2025-Former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has acknowledged ordering the army to use the Hannibal Directive to kill Israeli civilians and soldiers during the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023.
During an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on 7 February, Gallant admitted to ordering the controversial protocol that involves killing captives along with their captors. https://thecradle.co/articles-id/28788