IDF killed its own civilians: Israeli media exposes truth about Oct 7 - two years today, Israel started their 'Hannibal Directive', killing their own people to blame Hamas

IDF killed its own civilians: Israeli media exposes truth about Oct 7

Israeli media reveals how the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) bombarded their own homes to eliminate both Hamas fighters and hostages.

Desperate, 🇮🇱 commanders ordered strikes even on civilians.

Evidence:

□ Haaretz Report: Field commanders made the "difficult decision" to shell houses with "their occupants inside, killing terrorists and hostages" alike to regain control.

□ Tank Shelling: An i24 reporter in Kibbutz Be'eri noted small homes were destroyed by tank fire, with shrapnel damage consistent with heavy weapons—not Hamas small arms.

□ Hostage Testimony: Yasmin Porat, a Nova survivor, stated Israeli forces "eliminated everyone, including the hostages" in a heavy crossfire

□ Apache Helicopters: An Apache pilot admitted in an interview with Mako that they fired rockets at cars, many of which had hostages inside

□ Friendly Fire: Survivors describe being shot at by Israeli forces who mistook them for militants

Also More Here about this: Feb 2025-Former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has acknowledged ordering the army to use the Hannibal Directive to kill Israeli civilians and soldiers during the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023.

During an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on 7 February, Gallant admitted to ordering the controversial protocol that involves killing captives along with their captors. https://thecradle.co/articles-id/28788