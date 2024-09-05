BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Stossel: Green activists target clean hydropower to ‘save the fish’
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1444 followers
Follow
1
106 views • 8 months ago

(Sept 3, 2024) John Stossel: “End fossil fuels!” shout the environmentalists. They tell us to use “clean” energy… like wind, solar, and hydro power.


But now politicians and activists want to DESTROY hydroelectric dams!?


Yes, activists targeted four dams on the Snake River in Washington State.


They say the dams are driving, salmon extinct.


That’s just nonsense.


“All you have to do is to go and look at the actual population numbers to know that’s absurd,” explains Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center.


The environmentalists plans would waste billions and destroy tons of clean electricity.


“We keep doing dumb things,” says Myers. “It’s more about feeling good than environmental results.”



Article by John Stossel: “Environmentalist Calls to Tear Down Dams Won’t Save Salmon But Will Waste Your Money”: https://nypost.com/2024/09/04/opinion/dam-shame-green-activists-target-clean-hydropower-to-save-the-fish/


Stossel TV: https://www.johnstossel.com/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6FWV5wg17g&t=356s

current eventspropagandaenergygreenpoliticiansclean energyfishenvironmentalismactivistsdamssalmonsea lionswind turbinessolar panelsjohn stosselhydrohydropowersnake rivertodd myers
