Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rugar Ranch bolt rifle in the 7.62x39 with Vortex Strikefire red dot.
55 views
channel image
Shepherd Warrior
Published a day ago |

In this video I take my Rugar Ranch bolt rifle chambered in the 7.62x39 out to the range and zeroed it with the Vortex Strikefire red dot. After zeroing the rifle at 50 yards I then shot it out to 200 yards free style (no bench rest). I know, I need practice but I was happy with the results. If you have'nt seen my Ultimate Survival Rifle video check it out and you will understand why I own a Rugar Ranch in the 7.62x39.

Keywords
rugar ranch bolt rifle7 62x39 calibervotex red dot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket