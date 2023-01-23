Rugar Ranch bolt rifle in the 7.62x39 with Vortex Strikefire red dot.

In this video I take my Rugar Ranch bolt rifle chambered in the 7.62x39 out to the range and zeroed it with the Vortex Strikefire red dot. After zeroing the rifle at 50 yards I then shot it out to 200 yards free style (no bench rest). I know, I need practice but I was happy with the results. If you have'nt seen my Ultimate Survival Rifle video check it out and you will understand why I own a Rugar Ranch in the 7.62x39.
