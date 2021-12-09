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NZ: Anna Hodgkinson recalls her harrowing experiences supporting her daughter Casey- with Liz Gunn
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40 views • December 09, 2021
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Anna-Hodgkinson-recalls-her-harrowing-experiences-supportin
Anna Hodgkinson speaks with Liz Gunn.
Anna's daughter Casey was excited to get the first j**.
Casey has been in a wheelchair since.
Anna has witnessed the medical professional minimizing and denying her daughter's symptoms, post taking the 1st d* of P***.
g-her-daughter-Casey-with-Liz-Gunn:d
This is Anna's story.
Anna Hodgkinson speaks with Liz Gunn.
Anna's daughter Casey was excited to get the first j**.
Casey has been in a wheelchair since.
Anna has witnessed the medical professional minimizing and denying her daughter's symptoms, post taking the 1st d* of P***.
g-her-daughter-Casey-with-Liz-Gunn:d
This is Anna's story.
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