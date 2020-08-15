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20. MMS MEXICO/BOLIVIA: UNO interview with Doctors from Mexico and Bolivia about Chlorine Dioxide use to treat Covid-19 (Subtitled)
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98 views • August 15, 2020
Interesting conversation with Dr. Callispieris (Bolivia) and Dr. Chavez about how CDS is very successful in treating coronavirus patients. Also, they both express strong words and critical questions as to why the FDA has such negative things to say about Chlorine Dioxide without having any real evidence or studies to support their stance.
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