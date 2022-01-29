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The Glory and The Canada Word
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136 views • January 29, 2022
Copyright © Heidi Bryden
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-now-word-for-canada/
Prophetess Heidi says, "This morning after a night of intercession, The LORD poured out His Glory upon my hands and they glistened with Glory Gold, as He spoke, "Arise and shine Canada, this is your Hour of Redemption!""
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-now-word-for-canada/
Prophetess Heidi says, "This morning after a night of intercession, The LORD poured out His Glory upon my hands and they glistened with Glory Gold, as He spoke, "Arise and shine Canada, this is your Hour of Redemption!""
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