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Trump Goes Pro Globalist Vax & Extinction-Alex Jones Calls Him Out
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170 views • March 19, 2021
Alex Jones Show Weds March 17 2021 after President Donald Trump calls into Maria Barteromo's Show on Fox Business telling everyone he took the Covid vax,, which is deadly, Melania took it and we should all take it. Alex Jones calls him out and does a stunning job of showing where this is leading...to a complete and full extinction of humanity showing the Bill and Melinda Gates' 2019 Crimson Contagion written documentation on this Globalist plan that's rolling out now.
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