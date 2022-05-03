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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/03/2022
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20 views • May 03, 2022
The Supreme Court had a leak that showed us all that they are in the process of overturning Roe v Wade, a law that should never have beein made, on the federal level anyway. It should be a state thing, and with this it may become that. But the Leftists are going to destroy property over this. Mark My Words. Protests have already started.
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