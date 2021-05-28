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They support our sickness.. let's do better and support change
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20 views • May 28, 2021
Time for change.. let's shop at our local markets.. if you are having trouble finding what your use to like seasonings.. read the back of your favorite stuff and buy the individual ingredients you can read. This has helped me so much
Be safe out here someone in charge isn't for the well being of the human race...
Be safe out here someone in charge isn't for the well being of the human race...
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