CHILDREN OF THE UNIVERSE

An empowering meditation to assisting those wishing to raise your energy frequency levels, individually and collectively. We are a time where we KNOW that this war on consciousness can not be overcome on the ground alone. We must come to realise the power that many have yet to tap into, internally and externally. This mighty SOURCE, life force energy of LOVE in its purest highest noblest sense DIVINE WILL overcome ALL lesser frequencies. If you remember one thing here, that those who would wish to enslave humanity are now operating from a place of absolute WEAKNESS, they know without a doubt they cannot overcome humanity unless humanity remains disconnected and in fear. They NEED our energy, whilst all we have to do is tap into the CREATOR energy, KNOWING that we are protected by an army so powerful that when called upon, when we surrender fear, renders the perpetrators of fear, totally and utterly powerLESS. I have experienced this so many times in this life time when faced with extreme danger and imminent fear of murder and well, I am still alive to tell the tale. That snarling psychopathic energy was rendered powerless in the instant I uttered the words, "god you have got to help me" and surrender to death. EVERYTHING changed in that moment and I walked away unharmed in any way. We must come to know that we are "energy bodies", "spirit bodies" "souls" having an experience in the physical in order to perfect LOVE. That is our only mission here on earth, to perfect that which we started back eons in time ago. Are you ready for the freedom of the Golden Age?