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KijaniAmariAK: The Death of Colin Powell From the King's Disease [19.10.2021]
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10 views • October 20, 2021
In this episode we will take a deeper look at the death of Colin Powell FROM "King's Disease" despite being fully vaxed, in order to discover the hidden symbolism that connects his death with Obama and why?
469 Views oct 19, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O60vU20xauQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
469 Views oct 19, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O60vU20xauQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
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