Blind To Humanitarian Crises, Israel Strikes Syria And Lebanon

Tensions between Israel and both Lebanon and Syria are still on the rise, with no sign of any near de-escalation.

On March 5, Lebanese soldiers engaged in a rare brawl with Israeli soldiers who breached the Blue Line, which was set by the United Nations for the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Lebanon in 2000.

The Lebanese Armed Forces claimed that a patrol of the Israeli Defense Forces violated the Blue Line at the village of Aita al-Shaab in south Lebanon by a meter. A Lebanese unit intervened and forced the Israeli patrol to retreat beyond the line. Later a unit from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon arrived at the scene to verify the Israeli breach.

The brawl did not result in any casualties. However, it led to much tension along the Blue Line with reports of Lebanese Hezbollah placing its fighters on high alert.

The next day, March 6, Hezbollah announced that it had uncovered an Israeli spying device near the Blue Line.

The group said that the device, which was disguised as a rock, was planted by Israeli soldiers near the al-Abad site in the outskirts of the town of Houla. No further information on the device or its function were revealed.

On March 7, Israel redirected its attention to Syria. In the early morning hours, Israeli fighter jets launched a series of strikes from the Eastern Mediterranean at Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria using stand-off munitions. The runway received four hits. As a result, the airport was placed out of service and aerial humanitarian aid deliveries to Aleppo city, which was badly affected by the February 6 earthquake, were halted.

The Israeli strikes were reportedly related to recent movements by Iranian-backed forces in Aleppo International Airport.

A day later, on March 8, a large blast destroyed a multi-storey building in the al-Hamidiyah neighborhood in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor. Three people were killed and seven others were wounded.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that was left when ISIS was in control of the neighborhood some six years ago.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a report that the blast was the result of a strike on a center of Iranian-backed forces where rockets were stored. The London-based monitoring group said that an unidentified drone was spotted over Deir Ezzor city just a few minutes before the blast.

Israel will likely continue to provoke Lebanon and attack Syria. While this will create more tensions, it will not likely lead to a large-scale military confrontation. Both Lebanon and Syria are currently facing multiple crises on the economic and humanitarian levels. At the same time, the new Israeli government is facing a serious political crisis.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT