This Method Can Make Fish Farming More Sustainable
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 21 hours ago

Is it really possible to produce more fish using less space?

In this video, Michael Selden, the CEO and co-founder of Finless Foods, discusses how farming fish in pens does not break the law of physics:

According to Michael, pens that contain large populations of fish consume ambient materials in the surrounding environment, which means that the fish are not only consuming feed provided by the farmers, but also other materials in the water. 👈

Michael also goes on to point out that cellular agriculture and plant-based meat production can be used as an alternative to traditional animal farming, which can be BETTER controlled and more sustainable for the environment. 💯

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments!

Visit https://finlessfoods.com/ now to learn more about Finless Foods and their unique vision!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

