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YOUR ENSLAVERS & NEXT FALSE FLAG WILL PROBABLY SET OFF THE JUDEO-MASONIC CIVIL WAR
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124 views • October 08, 2019
What ENSLAVES every man, woman & child in the United States and across the globe is the Rothschild Judaism and his MK-Ultra Monkey Blooded (Rh+) Masonic Minion Hillbillies. THEY ARE EVERYWHERE, run the gematria on ANY GOVERNMENT employee and you will find the NUMBERS 33, 39, 47, 51, 57, 74, 93 & many more. If their GIVEN (FIRST NAME) & SURNAME (LAST NAME) is printed on the ANIMAL FARM or aka: U.S. Birth Certificate and adds up to 33, 47 or 93 in the Chaldean or Septenary Gematria ciphers..., I ASSURE YOU "they" are Rh+ Masonic born-to-be "chosen ones" of the Masonic family. Those numbers in those ciphers indicates blood type and they're Masonic foot soldiers. BANK = 322 (Squares) ON IT. I have decoded thousands of people and this is FACT. What's it all about..., ENSLAVE = 323 (Satanic).
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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