YOUR ENSLAVERS & NEXT FALSE FLAG WILL PROBABLY SET OFF THE JUDEO-MASONIC CIVIL WAR

What ENSLAVES every man, woman & child in the United States and across the globe is the Rothschild Judaism and his MK-Ultra Monkey Blooded (Rh+) Masonic Minion Hillbillies. THEY ARE EVERYWHERE, run the gematria on ANY GOVERNMENT employee and you will find the NUMBERS 33, 39, 47, 51, 57, 74, 93 & many more. If their GIVEN (FIRST NAME) & SURNAME (LAST NAME) is printed on the ANIMAL FARM or aka: U.S. Birth Certificate and adds up to 33, 47 or 93 in the Chaldean or Septenary Gematria ciphers..., I ASSURE YOU "they" are Rh+ Masonic born-to-be "chosen ones" of the Masonic family. Those numbers in those ciphers indicates blood type and they're Masonic foot soldiers. BANK = 322 (Squares) ON IT. I have decoded thousands of people and this is FACT. What's it all about..., ENSLAVE = 323 (Satanic).



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