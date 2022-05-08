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Rigged The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump (2022)
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165 views • May 08, 2022
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The 2020 presidential election left more questions than answers. Over 10 million more Americans voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 than in 2016, yet the president lost. Today, an overwhelming number of Americans say democracy is under attack.
Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump investigates Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s role in the election. Rigged looks at the nearly $400 million Zuckerberg spent nationally in voter operation efforts, particularly in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. 42,000 votes in those three states are the reason Joe Biden is president.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13x8ud-rigged-the-zuckerberg-funded-plot-to-defeat-donald-trump-2022.html
The 2020 presidential election left more questions than answers. Over 10 million more Americans voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 than in 2016, yet the president lost. Today, an overwhelming number of Americans say democracy is under attack.
Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump investigates Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s role in the election. Rigged looks at the nearly $400 million Zuckerberg spent nationally in voter operation efforts, particularly in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. 42,000 votes in those three states are the reason Joe Biden is president.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13x8ud-rigged-the-zuckerberg-funded-plot-to-defeat-donald-trump-2022.html
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