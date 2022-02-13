© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brave Canadian Police Women
Follow
3
Share
Report
242 views • February 13, 2022
It's the WOMEN with the guts these days! Joan of Arc would be proud! Take heed you so called "men" who wear the badge in Canada. FREEDOM! God bless these women and all those officers with the integrity to fulfill their oath.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6sLjLotevEzaOspcJqEONQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6sLjLotevEzaOspcJqEONQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.