Assault - Retribution (1998, Playstation)

Assault - Retribution is a shoot'em up, run-and-gun and third-person shooter developed by British company Candle Light Studios and published by Midway (in North America) and British company Telstar (in Europe). A port to the Nintendo 64 was planned, but got cancelled.
In a distant future, two soldiers, Reno or Kelly, sent down to protect the city of Arcadia from aliens.